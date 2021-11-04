Musonda Nominated For ICC Women’s Player Of The Month Award

Zimbabwe Women captain Mary-Anne Musonda has been nominated for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for October following her outstanding performance against Ireland Women last month.

The other nominees for the accolade who were announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday are Ireland Women players Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis.

Musonda was shortlisted for the award after scoring a total of 169 runs, at a strike rate of 90.86, including an unbeaten century in the first of Zimbabwe Women’s four one-day international (ODI) matches against Ireland Women played at Harare Sports Club in October.

Her magnificent 103 not out inspired Zimbabwe Women to an historic victory in what was their first ever ODI, as they downed Ireland Women by four wickets.

The same series also saw the Irish duo of Delany and Lewis earning nominations for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for October.

All-rounder Delany scored a total of 189 runs at a strike rate of 108.62 and went on to take four wickets, while Lewis finished as the leading run-scorer with a tally of 263 runs at a strike rate of 77.35, as Ireland Women recovered to win the series 3-1.

The nominees for October in the men’s category are Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Pakistan’s power hitter and finisher Asif Ali and Namibia’s prolific batter David Weise.

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world can now vote to decide the winners, who will be announced next week.

Fans registered on icc-cricket.com/awards are invited to cast their votes for Musonda.