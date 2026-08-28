Mutapa Races to Build 104 Homes in a Month

In a race against time, state-owned Mutapa Energy Resources has launched a US$2.9 million resettlement project to build 104 modern houses for families to be relocated to pave way for lithium mining development at Sandawana Mines in Mberengwa.

The company pledged to complete the remaining construction in just a month after unveiling seven proof-of-concept demo units.

Across the world, the rush for transition minerals like lithium, cobalt, and copper to power green energy has accelerated rural displacements.

When valuable deposits are discovered beneath populated land, traditional inhabitants are frequently required to move so that extraction, processing plants, and infrastructure can be built.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting at Sandawana Mines on Wednesday, Mutapa Energy Chief Executive Officer Innocent Rukweza announced that all 104 homesteads each valued at US$28 000 and featuring a three bedroom main house and an outside traditional round kitchen will be fully finished by September 20.

“The resettlement programme is set to start towards the end of September, and the exhumation of graves, especially at homesteads with graves,” he said.

Historically, these relocations have often been fraught with friction because land holds not just economic value, but deep ancestral, cultural, and emotional ties.

However Rukweza said extensive community engagements have been held with affected households, resulting in plans to carefully relocate about 52 graves to the new settlements.

He added that the company is drilling nearby boreholes for clean water and has allocated US$40 million to tar the 52km road from Sandawana to York, noting that talks are underway to secure extra farming land so that families can sustain their livelihoods.

For generations, dating back to historical emerald mining days, local villagers in Mberengwa said they were met with a cycle of empty promises from developers.

However , this initiative marks a historic turning point as the first time a mining firm has tangibly delivered on its developmental pledges to the impoverished district.

“For the first time we are seeing things happening in our district. Local residents are victims of lies from the previous leadership and as l am representing the 16 Chiefs from the district, l would like to comment Mutapa for this,” said chief Bvute.

“We are excited with what Sandawana is doing, they are fulfilling their promises after this new structure. We have been having empty promises from the previous leadership and now Mr Rukweza and his leadership are showing that it’s doable.

“Mberengwa is very close to us but the road as you saw is very bad but we are happy that the company is committed to develop our roads and building Morden houses in our community,” said Sharon Moyo a resident.

Welcoming the changes, Zanu PF legislator for Mberengwa West, Tafanana Zhou, praised the transformative impact the project is bringing to everyday lives.

“We really commend Mutapa Energy Resources for the good work that it is doing. We are seeing the road construction.

“There are three contractors which are going to work on the 52 kilometres that is from York to Sandawana Mines. The road is going to ease the passage of the people. People were having some challenges, like travelling from Mberengwa, where our Growth Point is, to come to Sandawana.

“If the road is finished, it is going to reduce the transport charges. And we appreciate the chief executive officer for the state-of-the-art houses which are being constructed for the relocation exercise.

“We want to appreciate the President because Mutapa Energy Resources is a State-owned company, so we want to appreciate the Government through the President for the work that is being done,” he said.

With relocation slated to begin late next month, families who once faced uncertainty are finally stepping into a secure future.

Now the biggest question is how will these relocated families adapt to their new modern homesteads once the keys are handed over?