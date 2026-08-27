New judicial Appointments a CAA3 Masterstroke – Attorney General

The appointment of 33 judges to Zimbabwe’s superior courts is a masterstroke aligned with the country’s newly amended Constitution, Attorney General Virginia Mabiza has said.

The judges were sworn in by the Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza after being appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to serve in the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, High Court and Labour Court, in a move expected to significantly strengthen the capacity of the judiciary and improve access to justice.

Mabiza said the appointments demonstrated the Second Republic’s commitment to strengthening the judiciary while ensuring that the appointment process aligns with the constitution.

“The judicial appointments are a masterstroke and in line with the Constitution.

“She further said the appointments had broadened the pool of judicial officers by bringing in judges from different sectorswhile also increasing the representation of women in senior judicial positions.The President continues to uplift women, as reflected in the appointment of the Deputy Judge President, the Senior Judge of the Labour Court and the number of female judges appointed to date.Following the new constitutional amendment ,the judiciary no longer conducts interviews to select its own judges, the new procedure for the appointment of judges enhances democracy as separation of powers is given priority under the Second Republic,” she said.

She said the new appointment system was faster and more efficient.

A total of nine new female judges have been appointed to the High Court and Labour Court adding to the number of female judges in the higher courts.

The swearing-in ceremony comes as the country seeks to strengthen judicial capacity and improve the delivery of justice amid growing demands on the courts.

The appointment of the new judges is expected to bolster the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, High Court and Labour Court with the additional judicial officers expected to help ease workloads and improve the efficiency of the justice delivery system.

Among the judges sworn in to serve in the Supreme Court are Justice Mary Zimba-Dube who formerly served as the Judge President of the High Court,Justice Happias Zhou and Justice Mafusire who have been acting judges of the Supreme Court before their appointment and Justice Garainesu Mawadze who was the deputy Judge President of the High Court The Constitutional Court will have Justice Antonia Guvava ,Justice Chinembiri Bhunu and Justice Mavhangira as its new judicial officers, while the High Court has welcomed Justice Isaac Muzenda the new Judge President and deputy Justice Philda Muzofa, Vongayi Palmer Guwuriro the former Chief Magistrate and Stanford Mambanje a former regional magistrate.

At the Labour Court, the newly sworn-in judges include Justice Lillian Kudya who is the new Senior Judge of the labor court ,Justice Estere Chivasa and Justice Yvonne Masvora from private practice Justice Taurai Manwere from the regional court.

The ceremony was attended by members of the justice delivery system and members of the public including friends and relatives of the appointees.