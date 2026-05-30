New Foundation Targets Reintegration, Social Inclusion in Zimbabwe

The Government has welcomed the launch of the Pathways to Reintegration Foundation (PAREF) describing it as a significant step towards strengthening support systems for former inmates and other vulnerable groups seeking a second chance in society.

Speaking at the official launch of the organisation, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Advocate Mercy Dinha said the initiative aligns with national efforts to promote inclusion, dignity and social justice.

“It gives me great pleasure to join you today at the official launch of the Pathways to Reintegration Foundation (PAREF) an important initiative that speaks directly to our national values of inclusion, dignity, social justice and shared responsibility,” she said.

Advocate Dinha said the Ministry, which oversees Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) in Zimbabwe, welcomed the establishment of PAREF and its focus on rehabilitation and reintegration.

She noted that non-governmental organisations play an important role in complementing government programmes by extending social protection services to vulnerable and marginalised communities.

“The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare recognises that PVOs play a critical complementary role in supporting Government’s social development agenda,” she said.

According to the Deputy Minister, reintegration should not be viewed solely as a correctional issue but as a broader social welfare challenge that affects families, livelihoods and communities.

“Successful reintegration reduces vulnerability, restores dignity, strengthens families and contributes towards safer and more productive communities,” she said.

Advocate Dinha said the Second Republic’s development agenda places emphasis on inclusivity and empowerment, with government committed to strengthening social protection systems for vulnerable groups, including youths at risk, survivors of drug and substance abuse, former offenders and socially excluded individuals.

She expressed hope that PAREF would become a key partner in advancing community-based rehabilitation programmes, psychosocial support, skills development and family reintegration initiatives.

The foundation is also expected to contribute towards strengthening community reintegration systems, creating livelihood opportunities for former inmates, supporting interventions against drug and substance abuse, fostering family cohesion and mobilising partnerships for sustainable social support programmes.

At the same time, Advocate Dinha urged the organisation to uphold strong standards of governance and accountability.

“As the custodian Ministry of PVOs, we also encourage PAREF to uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability, good governance and compliance with the laws of Zimbabwe governing Private Voluntary Organisations,” she said.

She added that strong governance structures were essential for building public trust, attracting sustainable partnerships and ensuring that intended beneficiaries benefit from programmes and interventions.

Advocate Dinha stressed that long-term social transformation requires cooperation between government, civil society, communities, faith-based organisations, development partners and the private sector.

“Our Ministry firmly believes that sustainable social transformation cannot be achieved by Government alone. It requires a Whole-of-Society Approach,” she said.

She described the launch of PAREF as more than the creation of a new organisation, saying it represented an opportunity to create practical pathways for hope, restoration and social inclusion.

“The launch of PAREF therefore represents more than the establishment of another organisation. It represents an opportunity to build practical pathways of hope, restoration and social inclusion for individuals who seek a second chance in life,” she said.

The Deputy Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for properly governed development-oriented organisations to contribute to national priorities under Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2.

Congratulating the foundation’s founders, board members and partners, Advocate Dinha expressed hope that PAREF would grow into a transformative institution capable of restoring hope, empowering lives and strengthening communities across Zimbabwe.

“Together, let us continue to build a compassionate, inclusive and prosperous nation where every citizen is afforded an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to national development,” she said.