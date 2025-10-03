Mutodi in Dramatic U-Turn Over Guvamatanga Bribery Claims

A dramatic political spat has ended with an apology after Bikita South legislator Energy Mutodi backed down from explosive claims against Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga.

Mutodi who chairs the Parliament’s powerful Budget and Finance Committee had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to question flaws in the government’s payment system and accused Guvamatanga of misconduct.

But after what he described as reflection and a private phone call with the finance chief, Mutodi has made a U-turn —claiming the posts will be deleted and issuing an unreserved apology in the process.

“Proof beyond reasonable doubt under the circumstances would be impossible,” Mutodi said in a statement

He warned that pressing the allegations risked being defamatory.

He admitted the posts may have caused reputational damage to Guvamatanga and confirmed he had ordered their deletion with immediate effect.

The climbdown follows a series of social media attacks on Mutodi from pro-Zanu PF activists who said Mutodi must provide evidence of his claims.