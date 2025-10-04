Chiyangwa’s Son Granted Bail

By Judith Nyuke

Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki yesterday granted US$300 bail to businessman Philip Chiyangwa’s son, Philip Munetsi and his accomplice Tanaka Phil Kashambe who were in custody on charges of unlawful possession of dagga worth US$10.

Their bail conditions include reporting every Friday at CID Drugs and Narcotics and residing at their given addresses until the matter is finalised.

The pair will be back in court on October 22, 2025.

It is the State’s case that on 1 October 2025 at around 1700 hours, detectives from CID Drugs Harare received information to the effect that there were some drug activities at house number 38 Bosscobell Road, Highlands, Harare.

On the same date at around 1730 hours, Detectives reportedly proceeded to the said place and as they were parked inside the precast wall Chiyangwa entered the durawall driving a Toyota Hillux with Kashambe seated on the passenger seat.

Detectives approached the pair, identified themselves as police officers and asked for a search.

A search was carried out and one satchet of dagga was recovered between the driver seat and handbrake.

The two were subsequently arrested.

The pair and the recovered sachets of dagga were taken to CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare where the two were issued with an exhibit seizure confirmation receipt.

The recovered dagga was weighed at Harare Zimpost in the presence of the duo and recorded 01 grams.

The seized dagga has a street value US$10-00.