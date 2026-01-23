Mutoko in Shock After Young Man Dies in Suspected Gun Suicide

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 27-year-old man has been found dead in his family home in Mutoko in a case police are treating as a suspected suicide involving a firearm.

The man, identified as Weinrich Zirema of Medium Density Mutoko was discovered on Thursday morning just hours after he had been left at home with his two-year-old child.

According to police, Zirema’s father had gone to Mutoko Centre earlier that morning leaving his son alone in the house with the toddler. His wife was reportedly at work, teaching Early Childhood Development (ECD) B at Faymaz Private School.

When the father returned home mid-morning, he was alarmed to find his grandson watching television alone in the dining room.

A search of the house led to a devastating discovery.

Zirema was found lying under his bed in a pool of blood. A pistol belonging to his father was also found at the scene.

Police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the District Uniformed Branch (DUB) in Mutoko were called in and secured the scene.

The firearm and its ammunition were taken into police custody.

A neighbour later told police that they had heard a gunshot around the time of the incident.

Investigations established that the gun had been obtained in 2015 for the purpose of protecting cash in transit.

However, the firearm certificate could not be produced and the owner reportedly said it had been lost several years ago and was never renewed. Police also noted that there was no gun safe in the house.

Zirema’s body was taken to Mutoko District Hospital where he was certified dead by a Dr Dhliwayo.

Further inquiries by police suggested that the young man may have been dealing with personal difficulties including marital problems which investigators say could have contributed to what they believe was a suicide.

Police say investigations are continuing as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.