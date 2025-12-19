Police Swoop Nets Alleged Masvingo Drug Supplier

By Shalom Shawurwa

Two men accused of possessing illegal drugs have appeared in a magistrates’ court in Masvingo as authorities step up efforts to curb drug trafficking in the city.

Bothwell Teveraise (43) who police allege is a major supplier of illicit drugs in urban Masvingo and Panashe Barure (23) were remanded in custody after being charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

They are expected to apply for bail on 19 December 2025.

The pair were arrested on 16 December following a police operation prompted by a tip-off, according to court proceedings.

Prosecutors told the court that police officers tracked Teveraise as he drove a white Toyota Platz from Masvingo towards Chivi in the early afternoon.

Along the Masvingo–Beitbridge Road near the Chivi turn-off, he allegedly picked up Barure before the two travelled to Chivi New Stands.

Police are said to have placed the pair under surveillance during which Barure allegedly entered a house and later emerged carrying a cardboard box.

The two then drove back towards the main road where Barure was reportedly dropped off before officers intercepted Teveraise’s vehicle.

A search of the car allegedly uncovered two plastic-wrapped bags of dagga hidden in the engine compartment as well as another bag concealed beneath the driver’s seat.

Barure initially avoided arrest but was later apprehended at Chivi Growth Point.

A subsequent search of his home allegedly led to the recovery of an additional sachet of dagga.

The total weight of the recovered drugs was put at 2.642 kilogrammes which police have retained as exhibits.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said no one is above the law and urged the public to continue working with law enforcement agencies by reporting drug-related activities.