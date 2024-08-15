Muzorewa Calls for United Front Among Zimbabwe’s Opposition

United African National Council (UANC) leader Gwinyai Muzorewa has called for a united front among Zimbabwe’s opposition parties, advocating for a movement that could bring peace, security, and prosperity to the nation.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Muzorewa outlined a vision that seeks to transcend the traditional divisions within the country’s opposition and potentially disrupt the ruling Zanu PF’s grip on power.

“There are at least three categories of opposition groups. One group is always known for contesting the election results. As we speak, they are still chasing the results of August 23, 2023. The other group is looking at the 2028 elections, hoping to repeat the same experiment over and over again, expecting different results,” Muzorewa said

He continued by describing a third group, one he believes is key to Zimbabwe’s future.

“The third group is one that calls for unity among serious opposition parties to form an inclusive government. The good news is all these three groups could unite and finally achieve peace, security, justice, prosperity, and happiness for all,” he said.

Muzorewa’s vision extends beyond mere opposition to the government and believes that by building a robust, unified movement that includes members from all opposition parties and even infiltrating Zanu PF, Zimbabwe could see real change.

“We know there are many people from the ruling party who are ready to cross over for real change,” said the UANC leader.

Referencing the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Muzorewa emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity.

“SADC represents unity and solidarity; the opposition parties could also unite in solidarity for prosperity,” he said.

In a pointed remark, Muzorewa clarified that opposition parties should not be viewed as enemies of the state.

“Rather, we are the best critics of the government, offering constructive criticism and even assisting with projects and programs where the government is failing,” he said.

Muzorewa’s call for unity comes at a time of increasing political tension in Zimbabwe, where the ruling Zanu PF has maintained a tight hold on power despite widespread allegations of electoral fraud and corruption.

