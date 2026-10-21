War Veterans Group Backs VP Chiwenga’s Call for Introspection

A war veterans pressure group opposed to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 has backed Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s call for introspection within Zanu PF warning that political patronage and the growing influence of wealthy business interests threaten the principles of the liberation struggle.

The Zimbabwe War Veterans Pressure Group said Chiwenga’s recent remarks at the ruling party’s National People’s Conference raised important questions about leadership, accountability and whether the party remained faithful to the ideals that ushered in the Second Republic.

Speaking to journalists in Harare, war veteran Godfrey Gurira said the group supported Chiwenga’s call for a return to the party’s founding principles saying its position was based on democratic values rather than factional politics.

“The Zimbabwe War Veterans Pressure Group expresses its support for Vice president Chiwenga’s call for introspection, collective leadership, accountability and a return to the party’s founding principles. His concerns about the erosion of people centred leadership resonate with the ideals of the liberation struggle,” Gurira said.

He said the group’s position should not be interpreted as unconditional support for the vice-president or an endorsement of internal political rivalries.

“Our support is principled, not factional. It is neither unconditional loyalty to an individual nor an endorsement of any internal political contest. We support the principles he articulated and encourage him to continue defending them through peaceful, constitutional and democratic means,” he said.

The group also criticised what it described as the growing influence of politically connected business interests over the ruling party and the state arguing that political legitimacy should be derived from citizens rather than financial patronage.

“The liberation struggle was not fought to replace colonial authoritarianism. It was fought so that Zimbabweans could determine their own destiny,” Gurira said.

The pressure group raised concerns over allegations that money had been used to mobilise individuals to disrupt proceedings in Chinhoyi saying the claims, if substantiated would undermine democratic participation.

It called for credible investigations and institutional action to address concerns about the relationship between wealth, political influence and public accountability.

“The liberation struggle was not fought to create a privileged class capable of purchasing political influence while ordinary citizens endure poverty and unemployment. We reject a political culture in which wealth and proximity to power increasingly outweigh public service, competence and democratic accountability,” Gurira said.

The war veterans pressure group said the country’s liberation ideals should remain central to political decision-making warning against the concentration of influence among individuals with access to wealth and political power.

It urged leaders to uphold constitutional and democratic principles and ensure that the interests of ordinary Zimbabweans remain at the centre of governance.