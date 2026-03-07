NetOne Mega National Clean Up Programme Rolled Out.

NetOne has once again defended its multi-award winning status as corporate custodian for environmental management and community wellbeing.

In continued exemplary corporate excellence in environmental management, NetOne has intensified the decentralisation of the First Friday National Clean Up Programme.

Dubbed the NetOne Mega National Clean Up campaign, this initiative was rolled out with full support of the Offices and the President and Cabinet in Bulawayo, Harare, Midlands, Manicaland and Mashonaland East.

This environment stewardship campaign is anchored on the national call by President Cde Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa for citizens and institutions to dedicate the first Friday of every month to cleaning their surroundings.

The NetOne Mega National Clean Up Program is aligned with the objectives of National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), particularly in advancing environmental sustainability, youth empowerment, stakeholder collaboration and the promotion of responsible citizenship.

With this national clean up programme intensification, NetOne also seeks to deepen its corporate interface with communities in dealing with various socio-economic issues beyond environmental preservation.

The programme drew support from thousands of NetOne accredited airtime vendors, local authority officials, Faith-Based Organisations, students and grassroots environmental preservation volunteers.

NetOne remains committed to deepening its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy to support the pillars of the National Development Strategy (NDS) 2. This will ensure that Zimbabwe becomes a truly connected and empowered nation by 2030.