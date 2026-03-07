Heavy Rains Force Postponement of Dynamos–TelOne PSL Clash

A Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture between TelOne FC and Dynamos FC has been postponed after heavy rainfall left the pitch at Ascot Stadium waterlogged.

In a statement, the Premier Soccer League Zimbabwe (PSL) said the match, which had been scheduled to take place this afternoon could not go ahead due to persistent rain affecting the playing surface.

League officials said the decision was taken to prioritise player safety and protect the quality of the pitch.

“The Premier Soccer League wishes to advise all stakeholders that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between TelOne FC and Dynamos FC which was scheduled to take place today at Ascot Stadium has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch following persistent rainfall,” said Kudzai Bare, the PSL’s Communications and Media Liaison Officer.

According to the league, the postponement was made in line with PSL rules and regulations under the force majeure provisions.

“In the interest of player safety and to preserve the quality of the playing surface, a decision has been made in accordance with the PSL rules and regulations to defer the fixture due to force majeure,” Bare said.

The match has now been rescheduled for tomorrow and will kick off at 10:00am at Ascot Stadium.

Bare said the league regretted any inconvenience caused by the change and thanked supporters and stakeholders for their understanding.

“The Premier Soccer League regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the support of all our stakeholders,” she said.