New Mosi-oa-Tunya Board to Power Tourism Investment Drive

By Anyway Yotamu

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbra Rwonzi has announced a new 13 board members for the Mosi-oa-Tunya Development.

The board is chaired Civil Engineer, Phineas Makombe and deputised by banker and entrepreneur Sheila Sidambe.

Other Board members are Priscila Charumbira, Jarawani Stragle Kangara, Anton Venson Kashiri, Sherinah Sibanda, Jameson Mupariwa Mukaratirwa, Pianos Gweme, Donald Simbarashe Mabhiza, Comfort Chinengundu, Gladys Chinyerere, Phindile Ncube and Rashidi Mudala who is representing the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe.

Rwodzi said her ministry is confidence with the expertise and talent in the new board.

“We are confident that the diverse talents and expertise of the new Board will significantly enhances our capacity to achieve our goals and this will position the Company as a key driver of Tourism Infrastructure Development and Investment Facilitation across the country,” she said

She also said the board is expected to spearhead the development of tourism infrastructure in the country.

“Through the development of Tourism Facilities and related Infrastructure, the Company directly supports the Ministry’s objectives of increasing Tourist arrivals, expanding Accommodation capacity, improving Tourist experiences, attracting both Domestic and Foreign direct Investment, promoting Inclusive and Sustainable Tourism Development, as directed in the NDS 2 that will lead the country to the President’s Vision of an Upper Middle Economy and Society by the year 2030”, Rwodzi added.