Nine Perish in Road Accident Along Harare-Shamva Road

A fatal road accident claimed the lives of nine people and left eight others injured on the Harare-Shamva Road on Friday evening, according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The crash occurred at around 7 p.m. near the 88-kilometre peg along the busy road.

National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the accident involved a Toyota Sienta, which was carrying 13 passengers, and a Toyota Land Cruiser with three passengers on board.

“The Toyota Sienta, which was traveling towards Shamva, struck a cow before swerving into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the Toyota Land Cruiser that was traveling towards Harare,” said Commissioner Nyathi in a statement.

Eight passengers in the Toyota Sienta were killed instantly, while the ninth victim died after being rushed to Shamva Hospital.

The remaining injured victims, including those from both vehicles, were transported to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Bindura Hospital, and Shamva Hospital for treatment.

Commissioner Nyathi expressed the police’s concern over the rise in road accidents, urging drivers to exercise extreme caution on Zimbabwe’s roads, particularly when driving at night.

“Motorists should prioritize road safety and observe all road rules and regulations in order to curb road accidents,” he said.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, as police work to notify their families.