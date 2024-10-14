Zimbabwe Records Two Mpox Cases

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed two new cases of Mpox, also known as Monkeypox, in Zimbabwe.

The identified cases are currently in isolation and receiving appropriate care.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, the Minister of Health and Child Care urged the public to be vigilant

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to reassure the public that the situation is under control and urges the Zimbabwean public not to panic. Any persons with symptoms are urged to report to the nearest,” Dr. Mombeshora said

The confirmed cases involve an 11-year-old child from Harare and another 24 year old male from Mberengwa.

The child is reportedly in stable condition, while the other case is being closely monitored.

“Both cases are in isolation at home, and are receiving appropriate care. We are actively tracing contacts to prevent further spread.” Dr. Mombeshora said

Mpox is characterized by symptoms such as fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, making early diagnosis a challenge.

The Minister highlighted the urgent need for individuals to recognize these symptoms.

“Early detection is key. Anyone experiencing unusual rashes or flu-like symptoms should seek medical attention immediately,” said Dr. Mombeshora

The Ministry has declared a “Public Health Emergency of International Security” as of August 14, 2024, to bolster efforts in managing and containing the virus.

Dr. Mombeshora reassured the nation, “We are equipped to handle this situation and will provide updates as necessary.”

Transmission occurs through close contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials, which raises concerns in urban areas where the virus can spread quickly.

“Preventative measures are crucial,” the Minister warned, urging citizens to maintain good hygiene practices and avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals.

Dr. Mombeshora said the Ministry is committed to keeping the public informed.

“Community cooperation is essential in preventing the spread of Mpox. Together, we can overcome this challenge,” said the Minister

Residents are encouraged to maintain regular handwashing, use personal protective equipment (PPE) when necessary, and report any unusual symptoms to local health authorities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

