Friday, October 10, 2025
News
0 Comments

Nkulmane Legislator Dies after Vehicle Collides with Elephant

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Nkulumane legislator Desire Moyo has died following a tragic road accident near Shangani after his vehicle collided with an elephant on Thursday night.

Moyo, who was travelling from Harare after attending a parliamentary session died at the scene.

The accident occurred along the Harare–Bulawayo highway near the Shangani.

Fellow passengers — Madalaboy Ndebele, Senator Rittah Ndlovu, Sethulo Ndebele and Libion Sibanda — sustained injuries in the crash and are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

