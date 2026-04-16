Prof. Moyo Accuses Churches Council of Acting Like Opposition Party

Former Cabinet Minister Prof Jonathan Moyo

Former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has criticised the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) over its opposition to the proposed Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment No. 3) Bill, saying the body had overstepped its religious mandate and entered partisan politics.

In a statement posted online, Prof Moyo said the council’s recent submission to Parliament, dated 13 April was presented as an appeal to lawmakers’ conscience but instead read “more like a manifesto of an opposition political party”.

The ZCC had urged Parliament to reject the amendment bill arguing it could cause harm to the nation and affect the legacy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

But Prof Moyo questioned whether the council as a major religious organisation should take what he described as a “direct and sweeping opposition” stance on constitutional matters.

He argued that by doing so, the churches’ body risked intruding into the roles o Parliament which makes laws and the judiciary which interprets them.

“When a major religious body like yourselves offers such direct and sweeping opposition to the Bill… you risk undermining and weakening not only these institutions but also important constitutional processes,” he said.

Prof Moyo also criticised the substance of the ZCC’s submission saying it lacked evidence and used politically charged language.

He singled out the council’s claim that the amendment “fails to protect the vulnerable” saying the accusation could not be linked to any specific clause in the bill.

He described the statement as disappointing for an organisation with what he called a long-standing reputation for balanced engagement and mediation.

“To any fair-minded observer your written statement to Parliament comes across as unusually partisan,” he said.

Prof Moyo said Zimbabwe benefited most when religious organisations offered moral guidance in measured language while allowing democratic institutions to handle constitutional issues through open and transparent processes.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment No. 3) Bill is currently under public consultation until 17 May.

It has sparked debate among political, legal and civic groups over its potential impact on governance and constitutional order.