No Evidence of Missing Body Parts in Kuwadzana Children’s Deaths: Police

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed widespread social media claims that the bodies of children who died in the recent Kuwadzana tragedy were mutilated urging the public to stop spreading false and inflammatory information.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations conducted so far have found no evidence to support claims that the victims’ body parts were missing.

“For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has no evidence that one or all of the victims had missing body parts. A full post-mortem will be conducted on 6 October 2025 in Harare and the results will be shared publicly in consultation with the families,” Nyathi said

The clarification comes after disturbing social media posts alleged that some of the children had been ritually mutilated.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi said criminals were soliciting money through EcoCash and InnBucks accounts linked to a woman identified as Josphine Mutongi, who claims to be raising funds to assist the victims’ families and organise demonstrations over alleged ‘missing’ body parts.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns criminals who are now taking advantage of the Kuwadzana children’s tragedy to mobilize the public to deposit or send money into EcoCash and InnBucks accounts owned or controlled by Josphine Mutongi.

“These actions are being done under the guise of assisting families, protesting missing body parts, and holding an illegal demonstration,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He also revealed that the families of the victims have distanced themselves from individuals claiming to speak or raise funds on their behalf.

“The families have disowned Josphine Mutongi, who is using social media to mislead the public and create confusion,” Nyathi stated.

The police have reiterated their warning that any attempts to organise illegal gatherings or violent protests under the guise of seeking justice will be met with firm action.