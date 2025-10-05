Stay the Course, Don’t Be Confused: Chamisa Rallies Supporters

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has urged his supporters to remain calm in the face of what he described as sideshows, lies and falsehoods being circulated by his political opponents.

In a message posted on social media on Sunday, Chamisa assured his followers that he remains fully engaged in pursuing what he called Zimbabwe’s great and glorious future despite mounting speculation over his next political move.

“Fellow citizens, ignore the sideshows, lies and falsehoods being circulated by our opposition. Stay focused. I am fully aware of the huge responsibility and heavy burden upon my shoulders, and I will never let you down or fall short,” Chamisa said

The former opposition leader who left the CCC in January 2024 citing infiltration and manipulation by the ruling ZANU-PF said not every decision he makes can be made public, describing information as a strategic resource never to be shared recklessly.

“Not all strategic decisions are shared openly or with the opposite team. Every action I take, every decision I make, is focused on achieving our great and glorious future for Zimbabwe,” said Chamisa

He called on his supporters to worry not, fear not, doubt not, and be confused not hinting that they would soon understand the wisdom of his current strategy.

“My hands are on the deck, my eyes on the vision and mission. The struggle continues and I remain steadfast, fully committed to the work that cannot pause for idle distractions,” Chamisa said.