No Third Term Bid in Sight, Says Prof. Jonathan Moyo

Former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has poured cold water on growing claims that Zanu PF is plotting to scrap presidential term limits to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond 2028, describing the fears as uninformed and misleading.

Speculation about a so-called 2030 agenda has swirled since September 2024 when Zanu PF’s annual conference in Bulawayo resolved that Mnangagwa’s presidency should be extended from 2028 to 2030.

With this year’s conference set for October in Mutare, the debate has reignited with critics warning of a potential constitutional crisis.

But Professor Moyo in a lengthy analysis on X (formerly twitter) said there is no evidence that Zanu PF intends to tamper with section 91(2) of Zimbabwe’s Constitution which restricts presidents to a maximum of two terms.

“Repealing section 91(2) would be catastrophic for constitutional integrity. But there is zero evidence, from the dawn of the 2030 discourse to know that Zanu PF has any proposal, resolution or intent to tamper with this provision. None at all,” Moyo said.

Instead, he argued, the 2024 resolution focuses on section 95(2)(b) which defines the length of a presidential term as five years concurrent with the life of Parliament.

Unlike term-limit clauses, Moyo said this is not a term-limit provision and therefore does not require a referendum to amend—only two-thirds approval in Parliament.

“The 2030 narrative is riddled with misinformation, conflating term-of-office clauses with term-limit provisions. The public deserves clarity not hysteria based on uninformed claims,” Moyo said.

He added that Zanu PF has not introduced any draft legislation to give effect to its resolution making the debate largely speculative.

While critics see the party’s position as a backdoor attempt to prolong Mnangagwa’s rule, Moyo insisted that constitutional safeguards remain intact.

“Safeguarding the Constitution means confronting facts, not fuelling phantoms,” he said.