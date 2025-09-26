Zim Meets Nollywood as Mai Titi Stars in Lost in Ashes Premiere

By Parvel H. Makona

Zimbabwean comedian and socialite Mai Titi is set to star in a new film Lost in Ashes alongside three Nigerian actors in what is being hailed as a milestone for African cinema.

The movie is scheduled to premiere in Harare on 27 September.

The cross-border production brings together talent from Zimbabwe and Nollywood aiming to attract wide audiences and foster deeper collaboration between the two film industries.

Speaking to 263chat at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon arrival of the Nigerian actors, Mai Titi’s manager Prophetess Tino Primrose said the comedian’s involvement went beyond acting.

“When Mai Titi was filming Lost in Ashes it was not just about her acting but also about gaining experience. She is now a qualified director and producer capable of applying what she learnt in Nigeria to help revive the Zimbabwean film industry,” Primrose said.

The Nigerian actors whose names are yet to be announced are said to be established Nollywood stars expected to bring both experience and star power to the production.

An emotional Mai Titi said the premiere felt like a dream come true.

“Honestly, I don’t have much to say. I am still waking up from this dream. I am very happy—you don’t know what this means to me. This is my family from Nigeria and today you have made me the happiest person on earth. Thank you for fulfilling my dream. God will always make a way,” she said.

Mai Titi, best known for her comedy and social media presence has featured in several local productions.

Her role in Lost in Ashes marks her most significant step yet onto the regional stage signalling growing collaboration between Zimbabwe’s film sector and Nigeria’s globally recognised Nollywood industry.