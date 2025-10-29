Nursery School Director Faces Court Over $84k School Funds Theft

By Judith Nyuke

The Director of Greystone Nursery School has appeared in court on theft of trust property charges after allegedly converting US$84,000 in school funds to her own use.

Candice Cherry Prinsloo (52) appeared before Harare magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe.

According to court documents, Prinsloo is the Director of Operations and School Head for Greystone Nursery School where she is also a 49% minority shareholder.

Her duties included receiving school fee payments and depositing the cash into the CABS Bank Corporate Nostro account.

Complainant is Greystone Nursery School being represented by David Joseph Tigere (62) and is a director responsible for finance.

He is also a major shareholder of the company with 51 percent shareholding.

The State represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe alleges that during the period extending from 01 January 2025 to 08 October 2025 Prinsloo acting in her capacity as the school head received cash payments from various parents for school fees and new registration fees and issued relevant receipts accordingly.

Some parents made their payments through complainant’s bank account as indicated in the bank statement.

She reportedly used part of the school funds for her own use without the knowledge of the major shareholder and in breach of the terms and conditions in which the funds were supposed to be handled.

In the beginning of October 2025, complainant’s representative approached Prinsloo to account for all the funds she had received and she was uncooperative to the extend of denying the complainant access of all financial records.

On 08 October 2025, matter was reported to Police and investigations made by Police with the assistance of both Prinsloo and Tigere revealed that for the same period Prinsloo received a total of US$252 589.27 as cash payments and her expenditure amounted to US$142 258.37.

The accused was supposed to have US$110 330.90 in cash but had only US$26 316.00 which she kept in trust on behalf of the complainant at Titan Law and against the terms and conditions the funds should be handled.

It is State’s case that Prinsloo has failed to account for US$84 014.90 cash which she received.