UZ, Magamba Network Push for Inclusive Climate Communication

By Parvel H Makona

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and Magamba Network have launched the 3rd Annual Climate Crisis Communication Workshop an initiative aimed at strengthening public engagement and advancing climate justice across communities.

The two-day event, running from 28 to 29 October at the UZ campus brings together academics, journalists and communication specialists to promote more inclusive and community-driven dialogue around climate change.

Speaking at the opening, UZ Dean of the Faculty of Arts Professor Fainos Mangena highlighted the importance of collaboration across professions to tackle the growing climate crisis.

“We are not going in alone. We partner with lawyers, medical professionals, engineers and police officers to address climate change holistically,” he said.

Magamba Network’s social media manager, Paidamoyo Manhimbe highlighted the challenges of getting the public especially young people to engage meaningfully with climate issues online.

“Sometimes when something is posted online about climate, you’ll only see one or two likes and both could be from your own accounts. Climate communication tends to be negative, heavy and frankly boring. If we made it more entertaining and relatable, more people would engage,” she said

She urged communicators to craft messages that are accessible and appealing noting that tone and framing can make the difference between indifference and action.

Dr Phillip Pasirayi, Chairperson of the UZ Faculty of Creative Media criticised the exclusion of marginalised communities from climate conversations despite their vulnerability to its effects.

“How many people actually have access to climate bulletins on radio or TV? And even if they do, is it in a language or format they understand?” he asked.

He added “We cannot keep talking about people without those affected. Climate change is not an academic concept to those living it daily.”

The workshop comes as Zimbabwe and other African nations grapple with intensifying climate impacts from droughts and floods to rising food insecurity.

Organisers say the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and community action, ensuring that the fight for climate justice includes every voice.