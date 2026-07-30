Old Mutual and DHL Advance SME Growth Through GoTrade Programme

Old Mutual Zimbabwe, through its Eight2Five Innovation Hub, has partnered with global logistics company DHL to help Zimbabwean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) unlock export opportunities through the 2026 Old Mutual x DHL GoTrade Programme.

Now in its second edition, the certified business development initiative is designed to equip exporting and export-ready businesses with the practical knowledge, skills and tools required to compete in international markets.

The programme combines virtual and face-to-face training sessions in Harare and Bulawayo, bringing together entrepreneurs from across the country to learn about export readiness, international market access, logistics, customs compliance and strategies for growing businesses beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

As Zimbabwe’s entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to expand, many SMEs are producing competitive products and services but continue to face challenges in accessing regional and global markets.

The programme seeks to bridge that gap by connecting participants with industry experts and international trade specialists who provide practical guidance on navigating cross-border business.

Leveraging DHL’s global logistics network, participants are receiving training on international shipping, customs procedures, export documentation, supply chain management and accessing overseas markets.

DHL Express Zimbabwe Managing Director Susan Katsukunya said the initiative is aimed at making international trade more accessible for local businesses.

“At DHL, we are committed to making international trade more accessible for small and medium-sized enterprises. Through the GoTrade Programme, we are sharing practical expertise that enables businesses to navigate global markets with greater confidence,” she said.

“Our continued collaboration with Old Mutual’s Eight2Five Innovation Hub creates an ecosystem where entrepreneurs not only learn about exporting but are empowered to take tangible steps towards expanding their businesses internationally.”

The GoTrade Programme forms part of the Eight2Five Innovation Hub’s wider efforts to accelerate entrepreneurship through business incubation, mentorship, innovation programmes and market access initiatives.

Over the years, the hub has supported thousands of entrepreneurs through business development programmes, including its flagship Value Creation Challenge, helping innovators transform business ideas into sustainable enterprises.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe Head of Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lillian Mbayiwa said empowering SMEs remains central to the company’s strategy of promoting inclusive economic growth.

“At Old Mutual, we believe that SMEs are the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy and play a critical role in driving innovation, creating employment and stimulating sustainable economic growth. Through our Eight2Five Innovation Hub, we continue to invest in initiatives that equip entrepreneurs with the practical skills, strategic partnerships and business support they need to grow resilient businesses,” she said.

Mbayiwa said the partnership with DHL reflects a shared commitment to helping Zimbabwean businesses expand beyond domestic markets.

“Our partnership with DHL GoTrade reflects our shared commitment to empowering Zimbabwean enterprises to access regional and international markets with confidence. By helping local businesses scale beyond our borders, we are investing in a stronger and more prosperous future for Zimbabwe,” she said.

The programme will continue throughout August, with participants taking part in online sessions before attending in-person workshops in Bulawayo.

Organisers say the initiative is creating a growing network of export-ready entrepreneurs equipped to take Zimbabwean products and services to international markets, while strengthening the country’s SME sector and contributing to economic growth.