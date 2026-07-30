Nine Year Jail Term for Ivory Trafficker

By Judith Nyuke

​A 44-year-old man from Murehwa has been sentenced to an effective nine-year prison term for unlawfully possessing raw ivory pieces without a license.

Blessing Kwaramba appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Ms. Feresi Chakanyuka charged with unlawful possession of unmarked raw ivory.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to an effective nine years in prison.

The State proved that Kwaramba unlawfully possessed raw, unmarked ivory and was looking for buyers despite not having the requisite permit or licence.

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The court heard that on July 27, 2026, detectives received information that Kwaramba had ivory in the Domboshava area and was seeking potential buyers.

A police detective posing as a prospective buyer obtained Kwaramba’s contact details and negotiated the purchase of the ivory at US$300 per kilogram. The two agreed to meet the following day at a service station in Hatcliffe, Harare.

​On July 28, detectives mounted an undercover operation at the agreed location. The undercover officer arrived first, while Detective Assistant Inspector Mufara and Sergeant Murahwa, together with other officers, kept the area under surveillance.

​Kwaramba initially approached the undercover officer’s vehicle for negotiations before walking back towards Domboshava Road.

He later returned carrying a black backpack and entered the vehicle. After confirming the transaction, the undercover officer signalled to the backup team, who immediately moved in and identified themselves as police officers.

​A search of Kwaramba led to the recovery of eight pieces of raw ivory concealed in a black bag together with two red-and-white sacks. When asked to produce a permit or licence authorising him to possess the ivory, Kwaramba failed to do so and was arrested.

​A Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority official later examined the recovered tusks and confirmed they were genuine elephant ivory weighing 14.25 kg, with an estimated value of US$2,422.50.