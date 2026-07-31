Stanbic Bank Doubles Support for Children with Correctable Disabilities

Leading financial services institution Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has doubled its assistance to CURE Children’s Hospital of Zimbabwe (CCHOZ) to US$50 000 a move that will enable 30 children with correctable disabilities that include bowed legs, knock knees, clubfoot, brittle bone disease, Weinsperger syndrome, acute trauma, burns, and contractures to undergo life-changing operations.

This fruitful partnership between Stanbic Bank and CURE was established in 2023, allowing deformities to be corrected, enabling the children to live normal lives and look forward to a brighter future.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Chief Executive, Solomon Nyanhongo, said the donation was a significant event on the institution’s calendar as it celebrates the power of partnership and the transformative impact that quality healthcare can have on children and their families.

“Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is proud to partner with CURE Children’s Hospital of Zimbabwe, an institution that has transformed thousands of young lives through specialised surgical care. Since opening its doors in 2021, CURE has become a beacon of hope for children living with treatable disabilities such as clubfoot, cleft lip and palate, bowed legs, knock knees and other orthopaedic conditions,” said Nyanhongo.

He said the surgeries were not only a testament to medical expertise but also a turning point in the lives of the 30 beneficiaries. Behind every surgery is a powerful story of a child receiving a second chance, a parent regaining hope, and a community witnessing transformation.

“Our partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to restoring dignity, opportunity and hope. Last year, Stanbic Bank committed US$25,000, helping CURE to perform life-changing surgeries to 15 children. Today, we are proud to double that commitment to US$50,000 and assist CURE Children’s Hospital to perform life-changing surgeries each year, providing hope, healing and a brighter future for children and families across Zimbabwe,” said Nyanhongo.

Nyanhongo said Stanbic Bank, guided by its purpose- “Zimbabwe is our home, and we drive her growth” pledges a commitment that extends beyond banking. It means investing in the well-being of our people, strengthening the communities we serve and creating opportunities for future generations to thrive.

“By supporting CURE Children’s Hospital, we are helping to build a healthier Zimbabwe, where every child can realise their full potential,” said Nyanhongo.

CURE Executive Director Jonathan Simpson expressed gratitude to Stanbic Bank for supporting the communities in which it operates.

Simpson said Stanbic Bank’s contribution was particularly special because of its transformative impact on children who now have renewed hope and can look forward to fulfilling their dreams.

“Thank you, Stanbic bank, for helping to bring hope back to life. Your assistance is enabling us to fulfil our mission in Zimbabwe of bringing dignity, hope and healing to the children’’, said Simpson.