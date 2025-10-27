Online Doctors Africa Launches Revolutionary App to Bridge the Healthcare Gap

A new era of digital healthcare dawned in Zimbabwe with the official launch of Online Doctors Africa a pioneering telehealth and emergency response platform set to transform how Africans access medical care.

The platform, described as a “game changer” by business leaders and innovation experts offers patients instant access to doctors, pharmacies and emergency services through a simple mobile application a step many say could redefine healthcare delivery across the continent.

Speaking at the launch event in Harare recently Precious Murena Chief Executive Officer of Greenfield Strategy and Innovation hailed the platform as “a courageous step toward closing Africa’s innovation gap.”

“The potential of Africa lies in the courage of its entrepreneurs. What the founder and his team have built is not just technology it’s a bridge between pain and health, between exclusion and access,” Murena said

She praised the Online Doctors Africa founder, Ishmael Siziba for his resilience and vision noting that innovation often faces resistance before it is embraced.



She reflected on how past ideas such as Econet’s Vaya platform were ahead of their time, stressing that timing and readiness were critical to innovation success.

“During COVID-19, we learned that healthcare doesn’t always mean seeing a doctor in person. That experience prepared Africa to accept digital healthcare. The time for online doctors is now,” she said.

Unveiling the platform, Dr Zaranyika CEO of Online Doctors Africa Zimbabwe said the innovation was designed “to make quality healthcare accessible to every African, regardless of location, cost, or time.”

She explained that the application allows users to instantly connect with licensed doctors for video, voice, or chat consultations, access emergency contacts for ambulances, hospitals, police, and fire department, locate nearby nurses and medical facilities through live GPS mapping, compare medicine prices across pharmacies and order online for home delivery and access medical services on credit, allowing patients to get treatment before payment.

“We are building a continent-wide health network that begins here in Zimbabwe. This is about more than convenience, it’s about equity and survival. No one should have to choose between pain and care,” Dr Zaranyika said.

She added that the app’s CareNow Mediator Facility allows companies to pre-fund employee medical care, easing pressure on salary advances and ensuring access during emergencies.

Murena described the platform as “disruptive innovation” a term often misused in business circles.

She explained that, unlike incremental changes disruptive innovation reshapes access and affordability.

“Online Doctors Africa changes the context of access to healthcare. A person in rural Gutu or Bikita can now consult a world-class doctor without leaving their village. That’s not convenience that’s transformation.” she said

The app, she added also empowers consumers by letting them compare pharmacy prices creating competition that could drive costs down.

Dr Zaranyika said the project aligns with the Government’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) which identifies digital health as a critical pillar for achieving equitable healthcare.

“We didn’t build this app in isolation. It’s a direct response to national priorities to ensure every Zimbabwean, even in the most remote district, can get medical care when they need it.” said Dr. Zaranyika

She added that Online Doctors Africa is already preparing for expansion into other African markets with announcements expected soon.

Murena urged Zimbabwean particularly entrepreneurs to act boldly.

“The world doesn’t change because of the smartest people. It changes because of the bravest. The future of healthcare belongs to those who dare to build it,” she said.