Open Up On Poor State Of Hospitals- Govt Told

Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights have called on the government to be more transparent on the state of the country’s health facilities in an effort to expedite the fight against COVID-19

In a statement, ZDHR said it was appalled by the state of the health facilities which have become a death trap unto themselves saying the lack of transparency by the government will further worsen the situation.

”We also note that most isolation and treatment centres across the country are in a bad state., lack intensive care facilities and are not manned by intensivists who have the required experience to handle complicated COVID-19 cases.

“We urge the government to ensure high levels of transparency in the representation of preparedness by the health ministry and other government officials” reads part of the statement.

This comes after the Wilkins Hospital, which is handling most COVID-19 cases were temporarily closed following the death of one of the eight cases recorded so far, for renovations.

The hospital is set to open its doors soon following the completion of necessary touch-ups by Chinese firms.

The COVID-19 exposed an already dilapidated health system and the government was caught in a web of lies after it had initially boasted that all was in place to cater for the virus’ cases.

Doctors and nurse have threatened to down tools in the event that the government does not provide the requisite equipment needed in the fight against the virus.

ZDHR also noted that it was “shocked” by the small number of tests conducted so far. The government says it has tested 241 people and 8 have tested positive to the virus while one death has been recorded countrywide.

“We urge the government to urgently roll out a mass screening and testing programs during the 21 day lockdown period and beyond. Testing more people allows for early identification, isolation and treatment of COVID-19 and averts the possible catastrophic effects of community transmission