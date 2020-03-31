Water Shortages Biggest Impediment To Govt Imposed Social Distancing

Heeding government calls for a total lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 is proving to be difficult due to water shortage that has seen people continuing to queue at community boreholes to fetch the precious liquid.

Strolls made by 263Chat around Harare’s high density suburbs saw scores of women and children queuing at a few water sources disregarding the social distancing requirement put announced to reduce the spread of the deadly virus.

As preventive measures to covid-19 infection World Health Organisation (WHO) advised the frequent washing of hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub, covering the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze and avoiding close contact (1 meter or 3 feet).

But, at these water points, the public appeared oblivious to the measures, carrying out their business like any other normal day.

“There is nothing we can do about this situation, we need the water and this is our only water source hence the reason we all are gathered here.

“If they want us to stay indoors inorder to prevent such gatherings why don’t they just provide all basic commodities key to our survival,” queried a Warren Park resident Michelle Nhando.

While keeping a one metre distance apart may have proved laborious as queues would wind into more than one street there were sanitising agents for one to wash hands before and after acquiring the water.

According WHO corona virus may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days hence the need to wash hands before and after getting in contact with any surface especially those used by the public.

Meanwhile, The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has dragged the Harare City Council to court in a move compel the authorities to avail water to residents currently under a national lockdown.