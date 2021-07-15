Passengers Welcome ZUPCO Fare Cut

The public transport commuting public have welcomed government decision to cut Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) fares following a public outcry necessitated by the recent increase.

Passengers will now pay $40 for trips less than 20 kilometres for Zupco buses from the previous $ 60 and.pay $60 for kombis which had been pegged at $80.

For distances ranging between 31 and 40 kilometres, passangers will be required to pay $80 from $120.

“We are so happy that at last our grievances have been heard. Passengers were struggling to get to work because of transport fares, but now we are happy, the situation is better,” said Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) president Tafadzwa Goliath.

Goliath said the association have been crying foul over the unjustified ZUPCO fare increases which were unbearable for the majority of commuters in the country considering the harsh economic situation.

The development follows the extension lock down measures by President Emerson Mnangagwa early this week where he called for de-congestion of traffic by ensuring pirate taxis are eliminated in the public transport system.

“We had said it before that hiking ZUPCO fares was unjustified, people can not afford that, i mean where do they get that money from? We appreciate the government for listening to our concerns,’

He said the association will keep on fighting for the rights of the passengers and will try to communicate with the government in any way possible until their demands are met.

However, the public transport system continues to be marred with mayhem as pirate taxis continue to operate in major cities, creating congestion at illegal pick-up points due to failure by ZUPCO to provide sufficient buses and kombis for the commuting public.