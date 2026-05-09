Harare–Mutoko Kombi Driver Arrested for Overloading

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned public transport operators against overloading vehicles and carrying passengers or goods beyond legal limits saying offenders risk arrest as authorities intensify efforts to improve road safety.

The warning comes after police arrested a kombi driver operating along the Harare–Mutoko route for multiple traffic and licensing offences.

According to police, 27-year-old Michael Kutukwa Carrington was arrested for allegedly overloading passengers, insecure loading, operating without a valid Certificate of Fitness and reckless driving.

He also allegedly lacked the legally required five years’ driving experience for public service vehicles (PSVs) and did not possess a defensive driving certificate.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said transport operators putting passengers at risk would face the full force of the law.

“The ZRP warns Public Service Vehicle operators and transporters against overloading and carrying luggage, goods and passengers beyond the stipulated capacity. This compromises the safety of other travellers and contributes to road accidents,” Nyathi said.

“Mapurisa haabvumidze zvakadaro (the police do not allow that). You will be arrested,” he added.

Police say overloaded vehicles and unroadworthy public transport continue to pose a major risk on the country’s roads particularly on busy intercity and rural routes where kombis are widely used.

Nyathi said the arrest of the Harare–Mutoko driver should serve as a warning to other operators violating road regulations.

“No to reckless driving on the roads,” he said.

The ZRP has in recent months intensified traffic enforcement operations amid concerns over rising road accidents linked to speeding, overloading and failure to comply with vehicle safety requirements.

The police has repeatedly urged commuter omnibus operators to adhere to passenger limits and ensure drivers are properly licensed and qualified to operate public service vehicles.