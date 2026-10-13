Passion Java’s Brother Batanai Accused of Domestic Violence

Batanai Java, the elder brother of controversial preacher Prophet Passion Java, has been accused of assaulting his estranged wife, Fadzai Benhilda, in a domestic violence case reportedly under police investigation.

The matter was reported at Boka Police Station under case number RRB5972038, according to information obtained by 263Chat.

Benhilda confirmed that a violent incident had occurred but declined to discuss the allegations in detail, saying the matter was now before the courts and the police.

“Yes, it’s true, but I cannot say much because the divorce matter is before the courts while the violence issue is before the police,” she said.

Sources familiar with the dispute told 263Chat that attempts by members of the Java family to resolve the matter outside court failed, despite meetings intended to reach an agreement on dividing property acquired during the marriage.

“There were several meetings with the said lady, Batanai, Artwel and Panganai, who promised her a share of what they acquired during their marriage,” the source said.

The source alleged that tensions escalated when Benhilda returned to collect her belongings after they reportedly reached an agreement over the property.

“She was beaten together with her sister. He used sharp objects, leaving her with scars all over her head,” the source alleged.

The source further claimed that Batanai had boasted that his family was untouchable.

263Chat could not independently verify the allegations, including the circumstances surrounding the reported injuries and the alleged property settlement.

Batanai is reportedly a pastor at Tabernacle of Grace Church, associated with his younger brother, Prophet Passion Java. He is also related to Apostle Batsirai Java and Mavis Java.

The status of the police investigation and whether any arrests have been made could not be independently established at the time of publication.

The allegations come amid renewed public attention on Prophet Passion Java, who recently made a prophecy about anticipated high-profile arrests this year.

However, no evidence has been established linking that prophecy to the allegations against his brother.