Police Condemn Threats Against Officers as Social Media Clash Sparks Debate

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appealed for calm and cooperation from motorists following the circulation of a viral social media video showing a confrontation between a driver and traffic officers.

In a statement, police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police had taken note of the video which has been widely shared online particularly on the X platform and warned against confrontational behaviour during traffic stops.

Commissioner Nyathi said motorists have a legal obligation to comply when stopped or flagged down by police officers for traffic-related offences.

“It is in the interest of law and order for all motorists to comply when stopped or flagged down by the police for committing traffic offences,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He added that there was no justification for drivers to threaten police officers or incite confrontation in a bid to gain public sympathy.

“There is no need for drivers to be confrontational, issue threats to fight or shoot police officers while seeking public sympathy,” he said.

Police also used the opportunity to remind motorists of common road safety violations including stopping vehicles at undesignated points, picking and dropping passengers in the middle of the road or on road verges, driving under the influence of alcohol and going through red traffic lights.

At the same time, Commissioner Nyathi said the ZRP remained committed to ensuring professionalism among its officers particularly those deployed on traffic enforcement duties.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is committed to ensure that all officers deployed on traffic enforcement perform their duties professionally and in line with set standards,” he said.

He encouraged members of the public who feel aggrieved by police conduct to use formal complaint channels rather than resorting to confrontation or social media.

The police said the guidance was aimed at promoting road safety, professionalism and mutual respect between law enforcement officers and the public.