Tip-Off Leads to Major Drug Seizures in Masvingo, Harare and Chivhu

Police have seized a large consignment of illicit cough syrup and arrested several suspects in separate drug-related operations in Masvingo, Harare and Chivhu as authorities intensify efforts to curb drug abuse and trafficking.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department’s Drugs and Narcotics Unit in Masvingo acted on a tip-off on Saturday, 3 January 2026 intercepting a cross-border bus in the city.

“A search was conducted in the bus leading to the recovery of two bags containing 300 x 100 ml bottles of Broncleer cough syrup. The bus was escorted to Highglen, Harare, where Peter Zambara (40) was arrested after receiving the illicit consignment,” said the ZRP

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on the same day, police in Chivhu arrested three people for the unlawful cultivation of dagga.

“On 03/01/26 Police in Chivhu arrested Learnmore Nyagumbo (33), Makuwere James Nyagumbo (31), and Remember Courage Chenzara (20) for unlawful cultivation of dagga at Plot 24, Vergnoek, Featherstone. The police recovered several dagga plants from the suspects’ garden,” said the ZRP

The ZRP said investigations into both cases are continuing with the suspects expected to appear in court soon.