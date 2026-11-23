The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released names of individuals who perished in a horrific road traffic accident involving a Toyota Hilux vehicle along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road on Saturday.

The accident occurred at the 113-kilometre peg along the highway at around 3.30pm, claiming the lives of all eight occupants.

In a statement, police national spokesperson Commissioner-General Paul Nyathi identified the deceased as Tendai Mashonganyika (34), who was driving the vehicle, Last Maruma, Mapuranga Tafadzwa, Masiyanyama Blessing (43), Katsande Brian (42), Nyamwandura Lovemore (39), Gift Bondamakara (52) and Gift Mashonganyika.

The victims were all from Mudzi District with Mashonganyika, Katsande and Gift Mashonganyika reportedly coming from Nyamukurirwa Village.

Mapuranga was from Kamonere Village while Nyamwandura hailed from Nyakwangwa Village. Bondamakara was from a village bearing his surname.

Police expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased describing the incident as a tragic loss.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police extend its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the victims,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

The police have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, adhere to traffic regulations and prioritise safety to reduce road traffic accidents.

“The police urge motorists to exercise caution on the roads, observe road traffic regulations and always prioritise safety to prevent road traffic accidents,” Commissioner Nyathi said.