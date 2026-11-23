One person has died while three others were injured in four separate incidents involving pedestrians being struck by trains across the country over the weekend, raising fresh concerns over railway safety.

The fatal incident occurred in Bulawayo on Sunday when a man was hit by a train near the Khami Road flyover and died at the scene.

In another incident on Saturday, a man lost an arm and a leg after being struck by a train in Nyamandlovu.

Two other incidents were recorded in Harare, with a man sustaining bruises after being hit by a train near the Chigumba-Mbare flyover on Saturday.

The fourth accident occurred on Friday near Lion Matches Company in Workington, where a man of no fixed abode was injured after being struck by a train. He reportedly declined medical assistance.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) expressed concern over the number of pedestrian accidents recorded within a three-day period.

“The NRZ is concerned about the high rate of people hit by trains in a single weekend,” the organisation said.

The railway operator urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution when walking near railway lines, warning against behaviour that could expose pedestrians to danger.

“We urge people to exercise extreme caution when on and around the railway tracks to avoid such incidents,” NRZ said.

The organisation also extended its condolences to the family of the man who died in the Bulawayo accident.

The incidents have renewed calls for greater public awareness of railway safety, particularly among pedestrians who use or cross railway lines.