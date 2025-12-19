Police Offer Reward as Hunt Intensifies for Murder Suspect

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a brutal murders in Mashonaland Central province.

In a statement, the (ZRP) said it was seeking the whereabouts of Anymore Zvitsva (32) who is suspected of murdering a 55-year-old woman and a six-month-old infant in Guruve.

The victims were found dead at Farm 88 in Nyakapupu on 18 December 2025 with police saying both had sustained multiple head injuries. Investigations into the killings are ongoing.

Police said a “substantial monetary reward” would be paid to anyone who provides credible information leading to the suspect’s location and arrest.

The force said the reward had been authorised by the Commissioner-General of Police, Stephen Mutamba.

Members of the public with information have been urged to contact the National Complaints Desk, reach out to police via WhatsApp or report to the Officer Commanding Guruve Police District. Police also said information could be passed on at any nearest police station.

The ZRP said further details surrounding the case would be released in due course as detectives continue to pursue the suspect.

The killings have shocked local communities with police appealing for cooperation as they step up efforts to bring those responsible to justice.