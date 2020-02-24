Police Were Ready to Deal With Machete Gangs

Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe has cited limited resources as the reason behind their failure to deal with the menacing machete gangs commonly referred to as Mashurugwi.

He said this whilst appearing before the Mines and Mining Development Joint meeting with Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services parliamentary committees to give oral evidence after a tour of machete gangs infested mining areas.

“The police were ready but they were having challenges to do with resources. Resources were made available and the police proved that they have the capacity to deal with these issues that is why there is sanity on the ground as we speak,” said Kazembe

Asked on allegations that police officers were behind the chaos in the mines Kazembe said he could not confirm or deny but arrests had been made.

“I cannot confirm or deny that. We have come across some police officers who were involved and they were arrested. We have a couple of officers who were arrested but generally we believe we are on top of the situation and we kindly appeal to the community to forward information should they witness anything” he said

Kazembe said the police were capable of dealing with the situation as opposed to deploying army personnel in hot spot areas.

“With resources police are more than capable to deal with the situation. I do not think deploying the army is proper, I believe the police are mandated to deal with the public, when the army comes normally it’s the last resort” he said

There had been a spate of violence in mining towns where machete wielding gangs are attacking and robbing people of valuables. This has seen a spate of criminal activities rise in the country.