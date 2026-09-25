Prophet Magaya’s Yadah Hotel Acquitted of Possessing Unregistered Medicines

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya’s Yadah Hotel has been cleared of allegations of possessing various unlicensed medicines at the premises.

Yadah through its representativeDonald Makuvaza was facing two counts of violating the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act for possessing the alleged unregistered medicines and unregistered complementary medicines.

Through their lawyer Malvern Mapako of Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners , the company denied the allegations and applied for discharge at the close of the State’s case stating that there was no link between the hotel and the alleged crimes.

The State alleged that on November 1, 2025 Detectives from CID Headquarters in Harare received information to the effect that Yadah Hotel was in possession of unregistered medicines and unapproved complimentary medicines in one of their rooms at their hotel in Waterfalls

On the same date, detectives went to the Hotel introduced themselves by producing their police identity cards and the reason of their visit.

The detectives conducted a door to door search. In one of the rooms which were searched, detectives reportedly found various unregistered complimentary medicines and unregistered medicines but there was no occupant in the room.

The unregistered medicines include Cotrimoxazole tablets, Fluconazole tablets, and Liposomal Liquid Glutathione (Pure Drops). Other items found were Liver Care Detox Complementary Natural Medicine and High Purity Methane Inflammation Opti-MSM Methylsulfonylmethane, among others.

They also reportedly found Compounded Prescription Weekly forms which indicated the dispensing and administration of the medicines to one Happiness Mavindire inside the same room at the hotel.

The court said the State had failed to link the said medicines to the hotel as it was previously owned by some people.

The court also said there was no word from the regulator of medicines in Zimbabwe to prove that the medicines were not regulated.