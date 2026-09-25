Harare Man Mauled to Death by Four Dogs

A 39-year-old man has died after being attacked by four dogs in Southerton, Harare police have said.

Malcom Takudzwa Muzavazi was fatally attacked on Thursday evening along a footpath between the ZESA Holdings boundary wall and a car sale.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the incident happened between 18:00 and 18:30 on 24 September.

“The ZRP confirms the death of Malcom Takudzwa Muzavazi (39) who was fatally attacked by four dogs on 24/09/2026 between 1800 and 1830 hours along a footpath between the ZESA Holdings durawall and a car sale in Southerton, Harare,” police said.

The dogs included a male Belgian Malinois and three Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd crossbreeds.

According to the police, the animals were under the care of a private security guard who had released them from their kennels to feed them.

The security guard and co-owner of the car sale have been arrested.

“The security guard, Mannex Svova (21) and the co-owner of the car sale, Itai Tamirepi (43) have been arrested and are assisting Police with investigations,” the ZRP said.

Police did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the attack.