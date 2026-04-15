Puma Energy Opens Rural Fuel Station to Boost Growth in Mhandamabwe

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Puma Energy Zimbabwe has opened a new retail service station in Mhandamabwe in a move aimed at improving fuel access and stimulating economic activity in rural areas.

The facility is strategically positioned at the intersection of the Bulawayo–Masvingo and Beitbridge–Gweru highways, a key transport corridor linking Zimbabwe to regional markets within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Officials say the development reflects ongoing efforts to attract investment and modernise infrastructure beyond urban centres.

Masvingo Provincial Director for Economic Affairs and Investment Promotion, Clever Chingwara said the project demonstrates the government’s commitment to economic transformation.

“This is the ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ mantra in action – transforming local landscapes into modern commercial centres in the heart of this rural community,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development Yeukai Simbanegavi said the service station aligns with the country’s development agenda under National Development Strategy 2.

“Our Ministry is proud to partner with Puma Energy and other private sector stakeholders who continue to invest in infrastructure that drives national growth and development,” she said.

She added that such projects are key to achieving Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals particularly by extending development to underserved communities.

“Rural communities must not be left behind, but positioned as centres of growth, investment, and innovation,” she said.

The Mhandamabwe station offers petrol, diesel, lubricants, a convenience store and mobile money services with plans to introduce liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the near future.

Puma Energy Africa Head Ben Ouattara described the project as part of a broader push for inclusive development.

“The Mhandamabwe retail station stands as a symbol of opportunity… unlocking local economic potential for the communities it serves,” he said.

The company says the facility has already created jobs and is expected to support key sectors such as agriculture, mining and transport.