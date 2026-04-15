Court Clamps Down on Disputed Kitsiyatota Mining Site



The Bindura Magistrate court has moved to restore order at a disputed gold mining site in Kitsiyatota ending weeks of legal uncertainty and escalating tensions.

The court confirmed a final peace order restricting operations at Botha Mine to its legally registered boundaries, following earlier provisional measures issued in March.

The ruling comes shortly after the High Court dismissed an urgent application by companies linked to the mine, further tightening legal pressure on the operators.

Under the order, the companies involved must confine their activities to designated mining claims while police have been instructed to enforce compliance.

The dispute centres on allegations that mining activities had spilled beyond approved areas raising concerns over illegal extraction and environmental damage.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) had already ordered the suspension of operations after inspections found the mine operating outside its approved plan posing risks such as land degradation, water contamination and unsafe working conditions.

Authorities say the enforcement action follows months of complaints and mounting evidence of regulatory breaches at the site.

The Kitsiyatota area has in recent weeks been the scene of conflict between rival mining interests, prompting earlier court interventions to halt operations and prevent violence.

With the latest ruling in place, police have stepped up security and cleared illegal miners from the area.

Officials say mining activities will remain suspended until safety standards are met, environmental compliance is ensured and operators strictly adhere to their licensed boundaries.