Quarantine: How to isolate you or your family due to possible coronavirus infection

It’s a scenario all too many of us are facing — or will soon face.
Source CNN
Prepare in advance
- A working thermometer to monitor fever, which is considered to be 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius), and a method to clean it, such as Isopropyl alcohol.
- Fever reducing medications, such as acetaminophen.
- A box of rubber or latex disposable gloves and face masks. Face masks are for the sick and caregivers only — they are in short supply and should not be used by those who are not sick, the CDC says.
- A 60- or 90-day supply of necessary prescription medicines.
- Regular soap and 70% alcohol-based hand sanitizer (antibacterial soap isn’t necessary if you wash properly, and that way you won’t
willcontribute to the world’s growing antibiotic-resistant superbugs).
- Tissues to cover sneezes and coughs. But there’s really no need to hoard toilet paper — this is a respiratory disease.
- Regular cleaning supplies, kitchen cleaning gloves and trash can liners.
- Disinfectant cleaning supplies — the CDC suggests picking from a list that meets the virus-fighting standards of the US Environmental Protection Agency, but says you can also make your own version by using 1/3 cup unexpired bleach per gallon of water or 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water. Never mix bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser — it produces toxic gases.