Restore Dignity Of Women With Obstetric Fistula: UNFPA

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has called for greater support towards restoring the dignity of women and girls who have an obstetric fistula.

Commemorating International Day to End Obstetric Fistula early this week, UNFPA Country Representative Dr Esther Muia said since the program began in 2015, they have restored the dignity to over 700 women who are now leading normal lives.

“As the world today commemorates the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula, UNFPA remains committed to continuing support to the Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure not only the accessibility to fistula repair services for women whose lives have been negatively affected by fistula, ” she said.

Obstetric fistula is one of the most serious and tragic injuries that occur as a result of poor management of labor and subsequently difficult childbirth.

It is a tear that occurs between the birth canal with the bladder and or rectum that leaves women leaking urine, feces, or both without control. As a result, it leads to social rejection, and or subsequent medical complications with infection occurring easily.

If not treated timeously, it also causes psychological or mental trauma, and eventual death if left untreated.

It is caused by prolonged or obstructed labor in the birth pathway, for various reasons, due to a pelvis that is not expanding wide enough, to allow the baby to come out. Without timely access to assisted birth through emergency obstetric care, notably a Caesarian section, fistula occurs.

Women and girls with fistula are often ostracized in society because of the unaccepted odor and endure depression and poverty because they cannot work in public with the condition. Many are abandoned by their sexual partners/husbands and families, further driving them into poverty.

Dr. Muia said while corrective surgery is important, the key to addressing the problem of obstetric fistula is preventing its occurrence.

“We must ensure that every woman delivers with skilled assistance, in a health facility, where they can access appropriate basic obstetric care and emergency obstetric care in the event that complications arise during delivery. Additionally, availability and access to voluntary Family Planning information and services to those who want, would reduce the number of women dying or be injured during childbirth by at least 20 percent,” she said.

UNFPA in Zimbabwe has been working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) and other partners on the Campaign to End Obstetric Fistula in Zimbabwe since 2015.

This has been through the support of the Health Development Fund with financial support from the Governments of Britain, Ireland, Sweden and the European Union.