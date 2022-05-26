Implement AU Declaration To Combat Hunger, Govt Told

Social justice, gender equality and poverty eradication advocacy group, ActionAid Zimbabwe (AAZ) has called on the Government to implement the 2014 Malabo declaration as a way of combating hunger in the country.

The 2014 Malabo Declaration is a re-commitment to the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) principles adopted by AU Heads of State and Government to provide effective leadership for the attainment of specific goals by the year 2025, including ending hunger, tripling intra-African trade in agricultural goods and services, enhancing resilience of livelihoods and production systems, and ensuring that agriculture contributes significantly to poverty reduction.

In a message to mark the Africa Day, AAZ appreciated government’s economic blueprint the National Development Strategy (NDS) that aims to retain the country to the regional breadbasket status.

“AAZ appreciates the Government of Zimbabwe’s efforts in introducing the National Development Strategy (NDS) of 2021 -2025 which aims to improve the country’s food self-sufficiency and enable it to retain the regional breadbasket status.

“However, AAZ calls upon the Government to Implement the Malabo Declaration, as a commitment to the CAADP principles to end hunger as emphasized by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 of Zero Hunger by 2030 and the African Union Vision 2030. Ensure that the Agro-ecology policy is finalised and adequate resources for its rollout are allocated to ensure food and nutrition security in Zimbabwe.

“As food insecurity is associated with lower nutrient intakes and malnutrition, people will continue to live with the consequences of disasters if Zimbabwe does not initiate proactive measures to mitigate the impact of natural disasters. With the fast-paced nature of how hazards, shocks, and stresses that are evolving due to climate crises, the absence of an up-to-date disaster risk management legislation exposes the country to high risks.

“In addition, the non-existence of a comprehensive National Policy on Disaster Risk Reduction, and inadequate national funding for disaster management in Zimbabwe, increases the vulnerability of groups worst affected by climate change. Therefore, AAZ urges the government of Zimbabwe to expedite the finalisation of the Disaster Risk Management draft Bill which has been in the pipeline since 2012,” said AAZ

The advocacy group called for the finalization of the Disaster Risk Management Law and replace Civil Protection Act of 1989 by enacting a comprehensive National Disaster Management Policy that promotes the participation of marginalised sections of the population in disaster management structures and decision making.