Rimbi Tours Driver Jailed Over Harare-Nyamapanda Highway Accident

Misheck Penyai, the driver of a Rimbi Travel Tours bus, has been sentenced to an effective two and a half years in prison for reckless driving, following an accident on the Harare-Nyamapanda highway in January. The incident resulted in the death of a Rimbi Travel and Tours bus conductor.

Penyai had initially been sentenced to three years in prison, but six months were suspended on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years. He has also been prohibited from driving public service vehicles, and his driver’s licence has been cancelled.

This comes after another driver, Mika Makwara of Zebra Kiss, was sentenced to two years in prison for culpable and reckless driving. Makwara was driving a bus belonging to Zebra Kiss on Nyamapanda Highway while Penyai was driving another bus belonging to Rimbi Travel and Tours in the same direction.

Penyai had attempted to overtake Makwara, but Makwara obstructed him by occupying the middle and right lanes, both trying to pick up passengers. This resulted in Penyai colliding with the rear end of a tipper truck travelling in the opposite direction towards Nyamapanda.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, had immediately suspended the licenses of Zebra Kiss and Rimbi Travel & Tours following the accident. The suspensions were later lifted on certain conditions.

In addition to his prison sentence, Makwara has been suspended from driving commuter omnibuses or heavy vehicles for life, and his driver’s licence has been cancelled.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

