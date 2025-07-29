Robbery Suspect Buys Bulawayo House After $600K Cash Grab

By Judith Nyuke

A suspect in the armed robbery where businessman Rafik Adam lost $600,000 used their share of the stolen money to buy a $95,000 house in Bulawayo and a $20,500 commuter omnibus.

On Monday, Stewart Ngwenya (40) of New Magwegwe, Bulawayo was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare regional Magistrate Donald Ndirowei charged with armed robbery.

He was remanded in custody and was advised to approach the High Court for bail considerations. The matter was remanded to 1 August 2025.

It is the State’s case that on June 9, Ngwenya and his accomplices – Samson Gora who is in custody, Oscar Muchenje who was arrested and is detained in South Africa, Nyengerayi Chikwadze, and others who are still at large – connived to rob Adam, the director of Merchantman Enterprises at his offices along Cameroon Street, Harare.

Armed with two pistols, they reportedly went to Adam’s office and pretended to be genuine clients.

One of the robbers reportedly drew a pistol from his pocket and hit Adam with a pistol butt on his forehead as he demanded some money.

Adam surrendered US$500 and the safe keys, which were in his pocket.

It is further alleged that the robbers unlocked a safe and stole US$600,000 which was locked inside the safe.

They reportedly ransacked the offices and took an iPhone 13 Pro and a Samsung Fold cell phone, a Samsung Galaxy, a Samsung 04, an iPhone 16 Promax and a V-lion cell phone from four employees who were in the cash office.

The gang dropped the iPhone 16 Promax and a Samsung Galaxy along Leopold Takawira and disappeared with their loot.