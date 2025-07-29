CABS Pledges US$50,000 to Zimbabwe Cricket’s Domestic Game in Landmark Sponsorship Deal

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has received a timely financial injection, with leading financial institution CABS pledging US$50,000 to support the country’s five first-class provincial teams in a move aimed at strengthening the domestic game.

The sponsorship will benefit the Eagles, Rhinos, Tuskers, Mountaineers and Southern Rocks – teams that compete in Zimbabwe’s top competitions, including the Logan Cup, the Pro50 Championship and the Domestic T20 tournament.

In a departure from traditional sponsorship models, the funding will be channelled directly to the provincial teams, enabling them to take charge of key development priorities such as coaching, talent grooming and player welfare.

“We are grateful to CABS for coming on board as a valued partner in our domestic cricket journey. This kind of corporate support plays an important role in strengthening the game’s foundation and enabling long-term growth.

“For our provincial teams, it means greater stability and the ability to invest more consistently in key areas such as player welfare, coaching and talent development – factors that are essential to building a stronger pipeline for the future of Zimbabwean cricket,” said Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni.

The partnership also aims to widen cricket’s reach by creating opportunities in communities historically underrepresented in the sport.

“This sponsorship is more than support for cricket – it is a commitment to the dreams of Zimbabwe’s young people. Across the country, there are talented, passionate youths who see sport as a pathway to opportunity, purpose and pride.

“At CABS, we recognise that potential. By investing in domestic cricket, we are answering their call, building platforms for growth and helping shape a future where every young Zimbabwean has a chance to shine,” said CABS Managing Director Mehluli Mpofu.

Besides boosting grassroots development, the direct-to-team funding model is designed to promote financial transparency, clearer budgeting, and improved accountability – vital components for a sustainable and modern cricket ecosystem.

CABS’ association with Zimbabwean cricket stretches back to 2004, when it first sponsored T20 competitions.

Since then, the bank has maintained a steady, behind-the-scenes role in supporting youth development programmes and uncovering fresh talent across the country.