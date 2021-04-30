Ruling On Mamombe, Chimbiri Bail Bid Postponed Again

High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi has postponed his ruling on a bail application by incarcerated MDC Alliance duo of Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri to next month.

Justice Chitapi said the verdict write-up was not yet ready and will only be handed down on Tuesday next week.

Declaring at the close of session, Justice Chitapi said the verdict write up was not ready.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested together with Netsai Marova after they addressed a press conference outside the Harare Magistrates court demanding the released of convicted activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Marova was granted ZWL$5000 bail.

Meanwhile, women’s rights groups and other human rights defenders have called on Zimbabwean authorities to unconditionally release Mamombe and Chimbiri saying they are being victimized as a way of silencing them.

International Commission of Jurists Africa Regional Programme Director Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh castigated prison officials for refusing medical care to Mamombe.

This followed an incident in which the youthful legislator was filmed refusing to be taken back to prison while lying on a hospital bed.

“The Zimbabwe prison officials have abandoned their primary obligation to ensure the humane treatment of a person in its custody. They have failed Joana Mamombe in refusing to provide her access to medical care and treatment and placed her life and well-being in jeopardy,” she said.