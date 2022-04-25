Runs and wickets galore as NPL gets off to roaring start

Nortonians – 86 all out in 28.3 overs (Terrence Makoroma 23, Alfred Manyeruke 13*, Victor Chirwa 8; Privilege Chesa 6/27, Keith Jaure 2/17, Tapiwa Mufudza 1/10)

Takashinga Patriots 1 – 91-3 in 17.1 overs (Daniel Zvidzai 28, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 24, Baxton Gopito 14*; Brandon Mavuta 2/12, Victor Chirwa 1/25)

Takashinga Patriots 1 won by seven wickets

Takashinga Patriots 1 got the defence of their National Premier League (NPL) title off to a flying start with a seven-wicket victory over Nortonians at Sunrise Sports Club in Harare on Sunday.

After being put in to bat first, Nortonians had only two players reaching double figures, Terrence Makoroma top-scoring with 23 and Alfred Manyeruke following him with 13 not out, before they were skittled for 86 in 28.3 overs.

Privilege Chesa was largely responsible for the carnage, as he claimed a six-wicket haul that came at a cost of 27 runs off his 4.3 overs, while

Keith Jaure grabbed two for 17 off five overs.

Although he finished wicketless, Luke Jongwe was the most economical as he conceded only 10 runs off his five overs, which included two maidens.

In reply, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Daniel Zvidzai gave Takashinga Patriots 1 a solid start with an opening stand worth 61 runs in 8.3 overs.

Zvidzai was the first to depart, caught and bowled by Brandon Mavuta after making 28, including a six and four fours, off 27 deliveries.

Kamunhukamwe soon followed after he was given out lbw to Victor Chirwa having faced 30 balls for 24, which contained two sixes and as many fours – his dismissal left his side on 62 for two after exactly 10 overs.

Only three more runs were added to the total before Tino Mutombodzi was trapped lbw for a golden duck, becoming Mavuta’s second scalp of the game.

However, Baxton Gopito (14 not out) and Alvin Chiradza (13 not out) safely saw their team across the line, as Takashinga reached 91 for three in 17.1 overs to seal a seven-wicket victory.

*******************************************

Harare Kings – 133 all out in 33.2 overs (Muhammad Zaheer 31, Larvet Masunda 14, Nadim Patel 14; Matthew Schonken 4/25, Johnathan Campbell 3/29, Nkosilathi Nungu 2/26)

Lions – 143-4 in 31.4 overs (Marshal Takodza 53*, Tanunurwa Makoni 48, Ali Amid 12; Cephas Zhuwao 3/37, Talent Munyoro 1/9)

Lions won by six wickets

Marshal Takodza scored a magnificent unbeaten fifty as Lions produced a huge upset on matchday one of the NPL, mauling Harare Kings by six wickets at Old Hararians Sports Club on Sunday.

Lions won the toss and opted to field first.

Matthew Welch and Muhammad Zaheer opened the batting for Harare Kings and made 31 in 6.4 overs, the point at which they were parted after Welch was run out for 10, having faced 29 balls.

Zaheer hit five fours on his way to 31 off 27 balls before Nkosilathi Nungu had him caught by Brad Evans to make the score 61 for two in the 12th over.

The big-hitting Cephas Zhuwao came in at number three but he uncharacteristically struggled to get going, managing only 12 runs, including two boundaries, off 23 deliveries before he was next to depart in the 14th over – with the total at 67 – as Nungu struck again, Bright Phiri completing the catch this time.

Larvet Masunda, Tinashe Chimbambo and Nadim Patel chipped in with identical scores of 14, with only one batter, Zaheer, doing better than the trio as the Harare Kings innings folded for 133 in 33.2 overs.

Matthew Schonken starred with the ball, taking four for 25 off 8.2 overs, while Johnathan Campbell finished with three for 29 off seven overs and Nungu two for 26 off six overs.

The chase however got off to a shaky start, as Lions had Phiri bowled by Talent Munyoro in the first over without scoring.

Ali Amid scored 12 off 25 balls before he was bowled by Zhuwao – 40 runs on the board and two wickets down in the ninth over.

Zhuwao was at it again in the 13th over, trapping Clive Madande lbw for five and reducing Lions to 48 for three.

Yet he was not done yet: in the 25th over, he bowled Tanunurwa Makoni for a brilliant knock of 48, with seven fours, off 65 balls, as Harare Kings fought desperately to save the match.

It was unfortunate for Makoni to fall just two runs short of what would have been a well-deserved half-century, but fortunately for their team at that stage he and Takodza had mustered a 52-run stand for the fourth wicket, edging closer to victory.

Campbell (11 not out) came in to join Takodza and the duo finished off the job without further damage as Lions sealed an emphatic six-wicket victory.

Takodza was in superb form, blasting a single six and four fours, as his unbeaten 53 coming off 65 balls.

*******************************************

Westside – 268-7 in 45 overs (Tinashe Muchawaya 71, Tinashe Chiora 44, Definite Mavadzi 33; Tanatswa Bechani 2/41, Thamsanqa Nunu 2/57, Nkosana Mpofu 1/28)

Bulawayo Athletic Club – 87 all out in 26.2 overs (Tanatswa Bechani 24, Tafara Mupariwa 16, Charlton Tshuma 8; John Masara 4/8, Tinashe Muchawaya 2/3, Hendricks Macheke 2/28)

Westside won by 181 runs

Tinashe Muchawaya inspired Westside to a crushing 181-run victory over Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) in the other NPL match played at Old Hararians Sports Club on Sunday.

First, he smashed a 51-ball 71 as the Manicaland side amassed 268 for seven in 45 overs, before he completed his player-of-the-match performance with two wickets for only three runs.

After electing to bat on winning the toss, Westside enjoyed a solid start as their top order of Nigel Bongwe (32), Definite Mavadzi (33) and Tinashe Chivora took them to 145 for three in exactly 30 overs.

Kudzai Saurmba (19), Clive Chitumba (25) and Victor Nyauchi (18) also made notable contributions but it was Muchawaya in particular who took the game away from their opponents with a mesmerising blitz that included five sixes and four fours.

He was the last one out, having scored an excellent 71 off 51 balls, as Westside made 268 for seven in their 45 overs.

There were two wickets apiece for Tanatswa Bechani and Thamsanqa Nunu, although Nkosana Mpofu, with one for 28 off seven overs, was the least punished of the BAC bowlers.

Despite facing such a mammoth target, the Bulawayo side were expected to put up a spirited fightback, especially with the seasoned campaigners Nkosana Mpofu and Tafara Mupariwa on their team.

Instead, theirs was a pusillanimous surrender with Bechani’s 24, which came off 46, being the best they could offer with the bat before they were bundled out for 87 in 26.2 overs.

The only other BAC batter to get into double figures was Mupariwa, who scored 16 off 28 deliveries.

John Masara was the destroyer-in-chief as he finished with four wickets for only eight runs off his 6.2 overs, while there were also two apiece for Muchawaya and Hendricks Macheke.

*******************************************

Gladiators – 269 all out in 44 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 107, Tony Munyonga 54, Ashley Mufandauya 30*; Costa Zhou 4/48, Praise Makaza 2/15, Fungai Hlupo 1/46)

Great Zimbabwe Patriots – 147 all out in 36.3 overs (Costa Zhou 48, Nelson Chimbirimbiri 35, Praise Makaza 17; Tatenda Matimbe 5/16, Tony Munyonga 3/35, Owen Muzondo 1/24)

Gladiators won by 122 runs

Tadiwanashe Marumani’s dazzling century set Gladiators up for a huge win over Great Zimbabwe Patriots in their NPL clash at Masvingo Sports Club on Sunday.

After they were put in to bat first, he opened the innings with Naison Mare and the pair put on 145 in 22.5 overs.

Marumani dominated the partnership, hitting 107 off 81 balls, a brilliant knock that included six sixes and eight fours, before he became the first wicket to fall when Costa Zhou had him caught by Sydney Murombo.

In the next over, with only two more runs added to the total, the Jaya brothers – Gratitude and Gabriel – combined to effect a run-out that sent Mare packing for 30, off 61 deliveries.

Tony Munyonga was also in top form as he scored a 41-ball 54, with four sixes and two fours, leaving at 222 for five the 35th over.

The Gladiators innings came to an end at 269 in 44 overs, with Ashley Mufandauya remaining standing with 30 not out.

Zhou, with four for 48 off his nine overs, was easily the best Great Zimbabwe Patriots bowler.

After impressing with the ball, Zhou again led his side’s fightback with the bat as he made 48, with two sixes and four fours, off 39 deliveries.

Nelson Chimbirimbiri struggled to grind out 35 off 76 balls, while Praise Makaza and Gabriel Jaya, each with 17, were the only other batters to score more than five runs before Great Zimbabwe Patriots were all out for 147 in 36.3 overs.

That gave Gladiators victory by a massive 122 runs.

*******************************************

Amakhosi – 128 all out in 37.2 overs (Tawanda Maposa 40, John Nyumbu 36, Simbarashe Haukozi 10; Tanyaradzwa Kagumba 5/14, Kuziva Zivira 2/6, Tafadzwa Chiminya 2/30)

Takashinga Patriots 2 – 130-5 in 40.1 overs (Tariro Mukauyo 46, Joylord Gumbie 33, Tinashe Nenhunzi 16*; Shaun Dzikatira 2/26, John Nyumbu 2/31, Allan Chigoma 1/19)

Takashinga Patriots 2 won by five wickets

Takashinga Patriots 2 got their NPL campaign off to a winning start with a five-wicket victory over Amakhosi at Kwekwe Sports Club on Sunday.

Amakhosi won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision they probably regretted.

After 20 overs, they had lost six wickets for only 49 runs, with Tanyaradzwa Kagumba claiming four of the scalps in a devastating spell.

However, Tawanda Maposa and John Nyumbu gave the Amakhosi innings a modicum of respectability with a 68-run stand for the seventh-wicket.

Nyumbu contributed 36, including three sixes and two fours, off 29 balls before Tafadzwa Chiminya had him caught by Tafadzwa Tsiga at 117 in the 32nd over.

Maposa top-scored with 40 off 56 deliveries before he was ninth out at 128 in the 37th over.

In the next over, without adding a run to the total, the Amakhosi innings folded.

Kagumba finished with five wickets for 14 runs off the seven overs he bowled, while Kuziva Ziwira was also impressive with a return of two for six off 7.2 overs, including three maidens.

Tariro Mukayo and Joylord Gumbi got the chase off to a steady but solid start, putting on 41 in 10.4 overs before Gumbie was dismissed for 33, caught at the wicket off a Nyumbu delivery.

He had faced 44 balls and his effort contained one six and two fours.

Tsiga came in next and stayed in for 10.5 overs during which he faced 38 balls and scored 16 runs before departing, bowled by Allan Chigoma to make it 66 for two.

Charles Kunje also struggled to get going and, at 94 in the 32nd over, Shaun Dzakatira had him caught by Simbarashe Haukozi for 13 off 31 deliveries.

By the time Mukauyo’s fine innings of 46, with two fours, off 106 balls, came to an end in the 39th over, Takashinga Patriots 2 only needed eight more runs to wrap up the match.

Tinashe Nenhuzi made sure of it with an unbeaten 16 off 13 deliveries that took the total to 130 for five in 40.1 overs, the margin of victory being five wickets.

Dzakatira and Nyumbu each claimed two wickets.

2021/22 NATIONAL PREMIER LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

TEAM M W L T N/R PT NRR Westside 1 1 0 0 0 10 4.022 Takashinga Patriots 1 1 1 0 0 0 10 3.581 Gladiators 1 1 0 0 0 10 2.711 Lions 1 1 0 0 0 10 1.572 Takashinga Patriots 2 1 1 0 0 0 10 0.677 Amakhosi 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.677 Harare Kings 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.572 Great Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.711 Nortonians 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.581 Bulawayo Athletic Club 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.022